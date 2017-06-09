BRIEF-Millicom says $300 mln syndicated loan closed in Colombia
* USD 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 9 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
* Says co considering proposal for assets monetization, i.e. lease/sale of real estate/buildings, lease/sale of towers, ducts
* Says proceeds from assets monetization can be utilized for debt reduction Source text - (bit.ly/2sJJ5p1) Further company coverage:
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer