April 11 Mtouche Technology Bhd:

* MTouche thailand enters MOU with G.I.S. Park thailand

* MOU is not expected to contribute to Mtouche group’s earnings for financial period ending 30 june 2017

* MOU to jointly develop, build, install and operate the smart4 public phone & wi-fi hub terminal for tot public company ltd