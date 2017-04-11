BRIEF-Timeless Software posts FY loss attributable hk$16.574 mln
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
April 11 Mtouche Technology Bhd:
* MTouche thailand enters MOU with G.I.S. Park thailand
* MOU is not expected to contribute to Mtouche group’s earnings for financial period ending 30 june 2017
* MOU to jointly develop, build, install and operate the smart4 public phone & wi-fi hub terminal for tot public company ltd Source: (bit.ly/2ouRIUU) Further company coverage:
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
ANKARA, June 15 Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities on Thursday to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.