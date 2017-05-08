May 8 MTS Systems Corp

* MTS reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $778.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $0.80 to $1.20 including items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $193.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $760 million to $790 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MTS Systems Corp - reaffirm forecasted adjusted EBITDA for full year to range between $115 million and $130 million

* Qtrly test orders were down 11.3 percent to $110 million