BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 MTS Systems Corp
* MTS reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $778.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $0.80 to $1.20 including items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $193.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $760 million to $790 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MTS Systems Corp - reaffirm forecasted adjusted EBITDA for full year to range between $115 million and $130 million
* Qtrly test orders were down 11.3 percent to $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing