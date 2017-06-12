June 12 Mty Food Group Inc
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of
houston avenue bar & grill and industria pizzeria + bar
* MTY Food Group Inc - cash consideration paid at closing
for 80% acquired by mty is expected to be approximately $13.0
million
* Says MTY expects to relocate offices of houston and
industria in its headquarters in st-laurent, québec
* MTY Food-raimondo messina, raimondo messina, antonino
roger francis, current owners of houston and industria, will
continue to lead two brands after deal
* MTY Food Group Inc - consideration will be adjusted 24
months from deal closing
* MTY Food Group Inc - amount of earn-out will also serve as
a holdback for transaction
