July 10, 2017 / 10:56 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-MTY reports Q2 earnings per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc-

* MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.7 percent

* MTY Food Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.80

* MTY Food Group Inc qtrly revenues $72.1 million versus $35.4 million

* MTY Food Group Inc qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.48

* MTY Food Group - same store sales decline in April was mostly felt in Ontario, Quebec due to rainfalls, floods, cooler than normal temperatures

* MTY Food Group Inc - same store sales analysis excludes performance of Kahala and Bfah networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

