BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 Mulpha International Bhd:
* Updates regarding impact of cyclone debbie on One&Only Hayman Island
* Initial assessments have determined that damage across resort is sufficiently extensive to require closure of resort for rectification works until about mid 2018
* Property is covered under property insurance policy subject to a deductible of up to A$10 million
* Property is also covered under business interruption cover to protect impact on trading results for a period of up to 24 months Source text: (bit.ly/2omCv7y) Further company coverage:
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility