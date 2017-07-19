FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 19, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Multi-Color to pay EUR 50 million if deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated under some condition - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Multi-Color Corp:

* If deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated due to failure to obtain regulatory clearances, co to pay fee of EUR 50 million - SEC Filing

* In connection with deal, co entered into a commitment letter on July 16, 2017 with Bank Of America, N.A., Merrill Lynch, among others

* Commitment letter provides to co a $250 million senior secured term loan A facility, a $400 million senior secured term loan B facility

* Commitment letter provides to co a $400 million senior secured revolving facility, up to a EUR 400 million senior unsecured bridge facility

* Proceeds from senior secured credit facilities, bridge facilities to refinance existing revolving credit facility, pay cash portion of deal Source text: (bit.ly/2tq3nrP) Further company coverage:

