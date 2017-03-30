March 30 Murad Chia Jei Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.08 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.4 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xw8eiI

