May 31Muraki Corp

* Says an Osaka-based firm, which is engaged in real estate leasing business, will buy 2.5 million shares (17.6 percent voting power) of the company, on June 1

* Says the Osaka-based firm will increase voting power in the company to 17.6 percent from 0 percent and will become second biggest shareholder of the company, effective June 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/p1R0HL ; goo.gl/BmEMxv

