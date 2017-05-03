May 3 Murphy Oil Corp
* Murphy Oil Corporation announces preliminary first quarter
2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Murphy Oil Corp - On track to achieve full year production
guidance
* Murphy Oil Corp - Qtrly produced volumes of 169 mboepd, on
track to achieve full year production guidance
* Murphy Oil Corp - Production for Q2 2017 is estimated in
range of 160 to 164 mboepd
* Murphy Oil Corp says North American onshore business
produced over 85 mboepd in Q1 with 51 percent liquids
* Says full year capital expenditure guidance is being
maintained at $890 million
* Murphy Oil Corp qtrly eagle ford shale - Production
averaged 46 mboepd, comprised of 88 percent liquids
* Murphy Oil Corp says offshore business produced 84 mboepd
for Q1 with 73 percent liquids
* Qtrly total revenue $664.6 million versus $430.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $521.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Murphy Oil - Q1 adjusted loss excludes both results of
discontinued operations and certain other items that affect
comparability, of $$0.06per share
