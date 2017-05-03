May 3 Murphy Oil Corp

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces preliminary first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Murphy Oil Corp - On track to achieve full year production guidance

* Murphy Oil Corp - Qtrly produced volumes of 169 mboepd, on track to achieve full year production guidance

* Murphy Oil Corp - Production for Q2 2017 is estimated in range of 160 to 164 mboepd

* Murphy Oil Corp says North American onshore business produced over 85 mboepd in Q1 with 51 percent liquids

* Says full year capital expenditure guidance is being maintained at $890 million

* Murphy Oil Corp qtrly eagle ford shale - Production averaged 46 mboepd, comprised of 88 percent liquids

* Murphy Oil Corp says offshore business produced 84 mboepd for Q1 with 73 percent liquids

* Qtrly total revenue $664.6 million versus $430.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $521.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Murphy Oil - Q1 adjusted loss excludes both results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability, of $$0.06per share