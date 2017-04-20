BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 Murphy Usa Inc
* Reg-Murphy usa announces launch of notes offering
* Murphy usa inc - planned offering of approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Murphy usa inc - notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by murphy usa and by certain of murphy usa's domestic subsidiaries
* Murphy usa inc- net proceeds will be partly used to pay down amounts outstanding under murphy usa's senior credit facilities
* Murphy usa inc - planned offering of of senior notes due 2027 by its wholly owned subsidiary, murphy oil usa, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.