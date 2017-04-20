BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 Murphy USA Inc:
* Reg-Murphy USA announces pricing of notes offering
* Murphy USA - has priced its previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due 2027 by its unit
* Murphy USA Inc - notes of the unit will be issued at an issue price of 100.000 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.