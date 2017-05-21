May 22 Murray River Organics Ltd

* MRG notes weight of Sultana crop appears to have been significantly affected by wet and cold spring

* Co is revising its estimated FY17 pro forma EBITDA to be in range of $6.5-7.5 million and pro forma FY17 NPAT in range of $0.1-0.8 million

* For 2016-2017 harvest are expected to be about 3.0 tonnes per mature acre for Sun Muscat, 2.5 tonnes per mature acre for Currants and 1.6 tonnes per mature acre for Sultana