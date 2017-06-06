June 6Musashi Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire entire shares of a Tokyo-based firm, which is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of carbonless duplicating paper and thermal expansion printer, as well as sales of functional materials, from a wholly owned unit of Fujifilm, for 2.1 billion yen

* Effective Sept. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YwuF4m

