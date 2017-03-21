BRIEF-Happigo Home Shopping appoints Wu Junyun as CFO
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 21 Mut AG:
* FY sales of approximately 54.4 million euros ($58.72 million) (2015: 52.1 million euros , + 4 pct)
* FY EBIT 6.8 million euros, up 15 percent
* FY EBIT margin increased to around 12.5 pct (2015: 11.4 pct)
* For 2017 expects slightly higher sales as well as an EBIT of approximately 7.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)