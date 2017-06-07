BRIEF-Saudi's Knowledge Economic City appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
June 7 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
* Gets members' nod for approval of issue of bonus shares in ratio 1:10
* Gets members' nod for approval for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 2 billion on placement basis
* Gets members' nod for approval of increase in share capital of co to 250 million rupees
* Muthoot capital services - gets members' nod for approval to enter transaction with Muthoot Microfin Ltd to extent of 100 million rupees PA for 5 years Source text: (bit.ly/2rA3HSf) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares