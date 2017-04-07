April 7 Muthoot Finance Ltd
* Muthoot Finance Ltd says Muthoot Finance to raise rs 2000
crore through public issue of NCD
* Muthoot Finance Ltd says issue opens on april 11, 2017 and
closes on May 10, 2017
* Muthoot Finance Ltd says funds raised through this issue
will be utilised primarily for lending activities of company
Source text:
[Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold financing company in
India, has announced its 17th series of Public Issue of
Non-convertible Redeemable Debentures. Company has filed a Shelf
Prospectus for issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible
Debentures (“Secured NCDs”) of face value of ₹ 1,000 each
aggregating upto ₹ 1950 crores and Unsecured Redeemable
Non-Convertible Debentures (“Unsecured NCDs”) of face value of ₹
1,000 each aggregating upto ₹ 50 crores, totalling upto ₹ 2000
crores (“Shelf Limit”). The Tranche issue is with a base issue
size of ₹ 200 crores with an option to retain oversubscription
upto shelf limit of ₹ 2000 crores (“Tranche I issue”).]
