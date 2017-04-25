BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Mutualfirst Financial Inc:
* MutualFirst Financial announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MutualFirst Financial Inc - net interest margin was 3.21% for q1 of 2017 compared to 3.13% in q1 of 2016
* MutualFirst Financial Inc qtrly net interest income $11.7 million versus $10.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm