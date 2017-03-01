GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
March 2 Mvc Capital Inc
* On february 28, co renewed $100 million credit facility dated july 31, 2013, until august 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Certain terms of credit facility have been amended, including an increase in commitment amount from $50 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement