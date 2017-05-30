BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 MY EG Services Bhd :
* Qtrly net profit 53.902 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 99.2 million rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage:
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges