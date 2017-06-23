June 23 My Size Inc:

* My Size says co, plaintiff entered settlement agreement dated June 20, 2017 related to legal complaint disclosed on December 27, 2015

* My Size - to make payment of NIS325,000 within 30 days of settlement date, issue within 60 days, 80,538 additional shares of common stock to plaintiff