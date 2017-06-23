WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 My Size Inc:
* My Size says co, plaintiff entered settlement agreement dated June 20, 2017 related to legal complaint disclosed on December 27, 2015
* My Size - to make payment of NIS325,000 within 30 days of settlement date, issue within 60 days, 80,538 additional shares of common stock to plaintiff Source text : (bit.ly/2tDFCZy) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.