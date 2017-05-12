UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Myasokombinat Irkutskiy OJSC:
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 98.6 MILLION VERSUS RUB 129.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF RUB 40.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT RUB 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2prhM4Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources