May 30 MYBET HOLDING SE:

* MYBET HOLDING SE: NEGATIVE TREND IN REVENUE DEVELOPMENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTERS CONTINUES ONE MORE TIME IN FIRST QUARTER 2017

* IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 MYBET GROUP HAS REACHED GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 8.9 MILLION. BY THIS, REVENUE WAS DOWN 28.9 PERCENT AGAINST COMPARABLE FIGURE OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 EBITDA OF MYBET GROUP WAS EUR -2.2 MILLION AND DUE TO REVENUE DEVELOPMENT ALSO VERY CLEARLY BELOW COMPARABLE FIGURE OF PREVIOUS YEAR (PY: EUR -0.8 MILLION).

* Q1 EBIT OF EUR -2.6 MILLION ALSO FELL CLEARLY BEHIND OF PREVIOUS YEAR'S VALUE IN Q1 OF 2017 (PY: EUR -1.0 MILLION).

* HAS ADJUSTED OPERATIONAL PLANS AND RAISED EARNINGS AND LIQUIDITY FORECAST FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 OF MYBET GROUP

* OUTLOOK 2017: WITH REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 44.5 AND 47.0 MILLION MYBET PLANS WITH AN EBIT BETWEEN EUR 4.5 AND 5.5 MILLION AND A CASH POSITION AT END OF YEAR OF EUR 1.0 TO 2.0 MILLION.