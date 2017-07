July 10 (Reuters) - MYBUCKS SA:

* ‍OBTAINS USD 5 MILLION LOAN FACILITY FOR AGRICULTURAL FINANCE​

* ‍FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH AFRICA AGRICULTURE AND TRADE INVESTMENT FUND TARGETING AGRICULTURAL FINANCING ACTIVITY OF MYBUCKS SUBSIDIARIES IN MOZAMBIQUE AND UGANDA​