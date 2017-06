March 31 MyBucks SA:

* Completes share issuance process for strategic acquisitions

* Completed share issuance process in terms of issuing 400,000 new shares to Opportunity, Inc. and 117,613 shares to shareholders of fair go finance as per terms previously announced

* Will increase issued share capital of company from 11,148,000 to 11,655,613