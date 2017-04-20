April 20 Mycronic Ab (Publ)

* Q1 EBIT was SEK 159 mln vs year-ago 32 mln

* Q1 net sales reached SEK 676 mln vs year-ago 344 mln

* Q1 underlying EBIT was SEK 208 mln vs year-ago 32 mln

* Q1 order intake reached SEK 653 mln vs year-ago 794 mln

* Says it is board's assessment that net sales in 2017 will be at level SEK 2,800 million.