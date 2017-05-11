May 11 Myer Holdings Ltd:

* Total year to date (YTD) sales down 1.3 pct to $2.438 billion down 0.3 pct on a comparable store basis

* Total Q3 sales down 3.3 pct to $653.0 million, down 2.0 pct on a comparable store basis

* Guidance of FY2017 npat growth, (pre and post implementation costs) reiterated

* Continues to anticipate EBITDA growth to exceed sales growth in FY2017 and increased NPAT, (pre and post implementation costs) over FY2016