BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 Myers Industries Inc
* Myers Industries reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $141.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $143.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company continues to anticipate total revenue will be flat on a constant currency basis in FY 2017 as compared to prior year
* FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $10 to $12 million
* Qtrly net sales were down mid-single digits due to decline in auto aftermarket & expected continued weakness in agricultural end markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale