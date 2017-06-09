BRIEF-S P Setia updates on proposed acquisition of stake in I&P Group Sdn
* Entered share purchase agreement with Permodalan Nasional , Amanahraya Trustees and Dato’ Mohd. Nizam Bin Zainordin for proposed I&P acquisition
June 9 MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL):
* HANDELSBANKEN FONDER NEW MAJOR OWNER IN MYFC; BOARD AND STAFF TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP SIGNIFICANTLY
* MYFC PLANS TO RAISE 32.3 MILLION SEK THROUGH A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE
* DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AT A TARGET PRICE OF SEK 13.39 REQUIRES APPROVAL OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, TO BE HELD ON JUNE 27
* Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan."
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer