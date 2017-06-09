June 9 MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* HANDELSBANKEN FONDER NEW MAJOR OWNER IN MYFC; BOARD AND STAFF TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP SIGNIFICANTLY

* MYFC PLANS TO RAISE 32.3 MILLION SEK THROUGH A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AT A TARGET PRICE OF SEK 13.39 REQUIRES APPROVAL OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, TO BE HELD ON JUNE 27

