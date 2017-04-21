April 21 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 27 and the dividend will be paid on April 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/swGN3l

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)