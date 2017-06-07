June 7 Mylan Nv
* Mylan NV files proxy materials with U.S. SEC with co's
letter, dated June 6, to Institutional Shareholder Services
* Mylan NV says "strongly request" ISS to give co
opportunity to review a draft of ISS report on co before it is
issued - SEC filing
* Mylan - Group of very small shareholders voiced opinions
regarding certain ballot items, repeatedly stated they are not
soliciting proxies
* Mylan - Robert Coury's role as chairman is not merely an
honorary title, but rather a "vitally important role for the
company"
* Mylan - Coury has and will continue to have a key
leadership role in all important decisions of Mylan's strategy
* Mylan, in letter to ISS, says ISS team inquired with co
about Teva’s approach to Mylan in 2015 and implied that Mylan
rejected an offer from Teva
* Mylan, in letter to ISS, says Teva never made an offer to
acquire Mylan
