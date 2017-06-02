June 2 Mylan NV:

* Mylan NV - ‍u.s. Launch of rasagiline tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, a generic version of reference listed drug, Teva's azilect tablets​

* Mylan NV - received final approval from u.s. Food and drug administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for rasagiline tablets