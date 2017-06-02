UPDATE 1-Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached -report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
June 2 Mylan NV:
* Mylan launches generic Azilect® tablets
* Mylan NV - u.s. Launch of rasagiline tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, a generic version of reference listed drug, Teva's azilect tablets
* Mylan NV - received final approval from u.s. Food and drug administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for rasagiline tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* Blank check company Federal Street Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $400.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sSNWHD)
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUtgdj) Further company coverage: