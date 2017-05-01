May 1 Mylan Nv

* Mylan nv - nominated sjoerd s. Vollebregt as a candidate for election to mylan's board at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Mylan nv- also announced that directors douglas j. Leech, joseph c. Maroon and rodney l. Piatt will retire from board effective june 22, 2017

* Mylan nv - if shareholders elect all candidates nominated by board at annual meeting, including vollebregt, mylan's board will consist of 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: