BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
May 1 Mylan Nv
* Mylan nv - nominated sjoerd s. Vollebregt as a candidate for election to mylan's board at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Mylan nv- also announced that directors douglas j. Leech, joseph c. Maroon and rodney l. Piatt will retire from board effective june 22, 2017
* Mylan nv - if shareholders elect all candidates nominated by board at annual meeting, including vollebregt, mylan's board will consist of 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer