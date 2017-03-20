March 20 Mylan NV:

* Mylan receives tentative approval for "TLE400" under PEPFAR

* TLE400 will be available in developing countries as a first-line regimen for people being treated for HIV/AIDS

* Receipt of tentative approval from U.S. FDA under U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief for NDA for TLE400