March 1 Mylan Nv:
* Mylan -related to restructuring activities, recorded
pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 million for certain
workforce reduction and cost savings initiatives during 2016
* Mylan -continues to develop details of cost reduction
initiatives, including workforce actions and other potential
restructuring activities beyond programs announced
* Mylan NV says continued restructuring actions are expected
to be implemented through fiscal year 2018
* Mylan -for restructuring activities approved to date,
estimates aggregate pre-tax charges ranging between $175.0
million and $225.0 million, including $149.7 million incurred
Source text: (bit.ly/2mac6t8)
