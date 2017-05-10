May 10 Mylan NV:
* Mylan reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $2.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 including
* Mylan NV - not providing forward looking guidance for u.s.
Gaap reported financial measures
* Mylan NV - "remain confident in our guidance and our
business outlook for full year 2017, including our adjusted EPS
guidance range"
* Mylan NV - also not providing forward looking guidance for
quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP
financial measures
* Mylan NV - sales of epipen auto-injector declined in
current quarter as a result of increased competition and impact
of launch of authorized generic
* Mylan NV - overall expectations for global pricing
environment are unchanged and "we are still predicting
mid-single digit price erosion globally for year"
