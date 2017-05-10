May 10 Mylan

* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales

* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales in 2017 (adds year)

* Says still expects profits from EpiPen to be down $400 million in 2017 from last year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)