June 13 Mylan Nv:
* Mylan's letter to shareholders dated june 12 says Teva’s expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders
* Mylan - despite Mylan’s leadership team having much to gain financially from potential transaction, Teva approach was not right for co
* Mylan - long-term implications of potential transaction with Teva were inconsistent with Mylan’s commitment to shareholders and other stakeholders
* Mylan says its offer to acquire Perrigo came before Teva’s expression of interest in Mylan
* Mylan says it pursued Perrigo as a strategic decision, not a tactical one to prevent a Teva takeover
* Mylan says it "does not control the “stichting” which reviewed the Teva overture "
* Mylan says the mylan stichting does not empower Mylan's board to block any transaction
* Mylan - Robert Coury "has been integral to the success of Mylan and he will continue to provide strategic leadership for the next five years"
* Mylan - since august 2016 nearly 90% of consumers who received an epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic had an out-of-pocket cost of less than $100
* Mylan also says more than 80% consumers, who received epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic, are paying less than $50
* Mylan says uninsured patients earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level may receive an epipen auto-injector at no cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
