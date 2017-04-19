April 19 Myntra:

* Myntra acquires InLogg

* As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra Source text: [Myntra today announced that it has acquired InLogg, a Bangalore based technology platform that provides end to end logistics solutions for the ecommerce sector. As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra, making it an acqui-hire that will further strengthen and expand Myntra’s supply chain capabilities]