BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 23 Myob Group Ltd
* MYOB to acquire Paycorp
* Entered in to a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100 PCT of Paycorp Payment Solutions PTY Limited
* Deal for a total consideration of $48 million
* Transaction is expected to complete on 1 April 2017, subject to satisfying certain conditions, and will be immediately EPS accretive
* Acquisition will be funded from company's existing cash reserves and is expected to complete by 1 April 2017
* Acquisition will also strengthen margins for existing MYOB connected services
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share