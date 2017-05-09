BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 9 Myokardia Inc
* Myokardia Inc- Collaboration,license revenue $5.6 million during 3 months ended March 31, 2017, versus $3.6 million during three months ended March 31, 2016
* Myokardia Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33, revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2qZevHb) Further company coverage:
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
* Hess announces sale of its enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin