BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 19 Myovant Sciences Ltd
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis
* Study met its primary endpoint
* Presentation of data from a placebo-controlled phase 2 study conducted by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
* Relugolix demonstrated statistically significant dose-dependent reductions over placebo in each of three study arms
"Myovant hopes to provide a well-tolerated, once-daily oral therapy for women who suffer from symptoms of endometriosis."
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.