FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-MYR Group Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-MYR Group Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MYR Group Inc

* MYR Group Inc announces second-quarter and first-half 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $356.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MYR Group Inc qtrly backlog remains at $632.5 million

* Says $20.0 million share repurchase program extended through August 2018

* MYR Group Inc - new share repurchase program will continue in effect through August 15, 2018 or until authorized funds are exhausted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.