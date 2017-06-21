June 21 Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad genetics inc - on june 19, agreed on a new long-term relationship with unitedhealthcare - sec filing

* Myriad genetics inc - new product coverage will be determined based on a member's benefit plan, additional terms of deal are not disclosed

* Myriad genetics inc - relationship established pricing for its hereditary cancer tests, genesight, prolaris, vectra da and endopredict