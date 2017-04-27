BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
April 27 Myriad Genetics Inc:
* Myriad Genetics and Clovis oncology sign agreement for use of FDA-approved BRACAnalysis CDX® test to identify patients with Germline BRCA mutations for Rubraca® (rucaparib) treatment
* Says financial terms of deal were not disclosed.
* Myriad genetics inc- under deal,myriad will submit supplementary premarket approval application for bracanalysis cdx to include rubraca
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired - sec filing
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes