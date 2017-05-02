French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Myriad Genetics Inc
* Myriad Genetics reports fiscal third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $196.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $189.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Myriad Genetics Inc sees fiscal year 2017 revenue in the range of $763 million to $765 million
* Myriad Genetics Inc sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.23-$0.25
* Myriad Genetics Inc sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.01-$1.03
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $751.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: