BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 Myriad Group AG:
* Mauro Saladini will not be standing for re-election at annual general meeting of shareholders on the May 24, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2qcgt9E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement