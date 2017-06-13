June 13 N Brown Group Plc:

* Says chairman, Andrew Higginson has informed N Brown board that he intends to step down in order to pursue opportunities in private equity

* Senior independent director Ron Mcmillan is leading process to identify and appoint a new chairman

* Andrew will remain in his position as chairman during search for his replacement, and through an orderly handover period