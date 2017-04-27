UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
April 27 N Brown Group Plc
* Total dividend 14.23 penceper share
* Final dividend 8.56 penceper share
* Fy online revenue +10 pct yoy; online revenue of power brands +14 pct
* Statutory revenue and pbt for 53 weeks to 4 th march 2017 were £900.7m and £57.6m respectively.
* Fy group revenue was up 2.5 pct to £887.7m
* Fy product revenue up 3.4 pct
* Fy financial services revenue up 0.4 pct
* Ladieswear revenues +4.2 pct yoy and +10.4 pct yoy in h2, best performance since fy08, with significant market share gains
* Good power brand performance, with revenue +9.2 pct and active customers +9.9 pct (excluding fifty plus)
* Jd williams brand revenue +12 pct; fifty plus migration on track
* O over 100 new third-party brands added since start of fy17
* Announcing a relationship with Tesco to sell capsule collection of Simply Be and Jacamo Lines on Tesco Direct
* Although it is early in our new financial year, performance so far has been encouraging and in line with our expectations.
* We are in discussions with a number of retailers to sell capsule collections of our brands through their sites
* Online accounted for 69 pct of our sales for fy17. Online revenue was up 10 pct year on year overall, and up 14 pct in our power brands.
* Sees fy18 product gross margin -120bps to -20bps, with key driver being increased input costs as a result of depreciation of sterling
* Macro-Economic backdrop remains challenging for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
