June 20 N Brown Group Plc:

* Q1 group revenue +5.6 pct

* Q1 online revenue +16 pct, with 71 pct of revenue now generated online, up 4 ppts year-on-year

* Full year guidance unchanged aside from exceptional costs relating to these store closures

* Up to five loss-making Simply Be and Jacamo dual-fascia store closures announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)